Samantha Akkineni hits 10 million Instagram followers, donates to NGOs

Mid-Day Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
South star Samantha Akkineni has amassed 10 million followers mark on Instagram and she would be donating to ten NGOs to celebrate the occasion. The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday and said she is following the footsteps of Hollywood star Natalie Portman, who donated to seven NGOs after touching seven million followers on...
Samantha Akkineni donates to 10 NGOs to celebrate 10 million Instagram followers

The ‘Mersal’ star said she is following in the footsteps of Hollywood star Natalie Portman, who did the same when she touched seven million followers
Hindu

