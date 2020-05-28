Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marvel set to re-release Avengers in Hong Kong to boost cinemas

Mid-Day Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
For superhero fans, Hong Kong is the place to be right now as Marvel Studios has become the latest company to join the re-release bandwagon. According to an international website, the superhero media franchise is set to re-release The Avengers and Iron Man 3 in Hong Kong cinemas from May 28 until June 10 as the industry attempts...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Hong Kong police shoot pepper spray projectiles at protesters

Hong Kong police shoot pepper spray projectiles at protesters 00:43

 Police shot pepper spray projectiles at protesters against the national anthem and national security law in Hong Kong on Wednesday (May 27).

Related videos from verified sources

Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer autonomous from China [Video]

Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer autonomous from China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had certified on Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer warrants special treatment under U.S. law as it did when it was under British rule. This report produced..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
Defiant protesters in Hong Kong demand independence amid burning rubbish [Video]

Defiant protesters in Hong Kong demand independence amid burning rubbish

Defiant protesters in Hong Kong demand independence amid burning rubbish in the Mongkok area on Wednesday (May 27).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HyderabadTalks

HyderabadTalks Marvel set to re-release ‘Avengers’, ‘Iron Man 3’ in Hong Kong https://t.co/SGQzZWjCpI 7 hours ago

imaakashagarwal

Aakash Agarwal RT @Koimoi: Marvel Fans, Assemble! Avengers & Iron Man 3 To Re-Release In Hong Kong On THIS Date @Marvel_India #Marvel #Avengers #IronMan3… 13 hours ago

Koimoi

Koimoi.com Marvel Fans, Assemble! Avengers & Iron Man 3 To Re-Release In Hong Kong On THIS Date @Marvel_India #Marvel… https://t.co/ZhHXxLnYEk 19 hours ago