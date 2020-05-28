Marvel set to re-release Avengers in Hong Kong to boost cinemas
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () For superhero fans, Hong Kong is the place to be right now as Marvel Studios has become the latest company to join the re-release bandwagon. According to an international website, the superhero media franchise is set to re-release The Avengers and Iron Man 3 in Hong Kong cinemas from May 28 until June 10 as the industry attempts...
