Outrage over 'classist' ad featuring Hema Malini Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

An advertisement for a dough and bread maker, featuring Hema Malini is under fire. It has been termed 'derogatory' and 'classist' on social media. "Are you allowing your maid to knead the atta by hand? Her hands may be infected," read the ad for Kent's atta and bread maker in a bid to woo customers to knead dough... An advertisement for a dough and bread maker, featuring Hema Malini is under fire. It has been termed 'derogatory' and 'classist' on social media. "Are you allowing your maid to knead the atta by hand? Her hands may be infected," read the ad for Kent's atta and bread maker in a bid to woo customers to knead dough 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Esha Deol pens a heartfelt note on Dharmendra and Hema Malini anniversary



On Dharmendra and actress politician Hema Malini wedding anniversary on Monday, their actress daughter Esha Deol shared heart warming images of the star couple. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:02 Published on May 2, 2020 ‘Be shameful…cowards’: Hema Malini condemns attack on health workers



BJP MP Hema Malini condemned attacks on health workers. In a video message, Malini said the cowards who are attacking corona warriors should be shameful. “Even after the second lockdown such actions?.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 00:55 Published on April 18, 2020

Tweets about this