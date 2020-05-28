Global  

Outrage over 'classist' ad featuring Hema Malini

Mid-Day Thursday, 28 May 2020
Outrage over 'classist' ad featuring Hema MaliniAn advertisement for a dough and bread maker, featuring Hema Malini is under fire. It has been termed 'derogatory' and 'classist' on social media. "Are you allowing your maid to knead the atta by hand? Her hands may be infected," read the ad for Kent's atta and bread maker in a bid to woo customers to knead dough...
