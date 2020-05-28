Global  

Kartik Aaryan opens up about ‘Dostana 2’

IndiaTimes Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
According to Kartik Aaryan, there is still a lot of time and he will reveal when the time is right. However, he added that ‘Dostana 2’ would certainly push the envelope for him.
