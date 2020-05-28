Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pooja Hegde's Instagram account hacked, actress takes to Twitter to inform fans

Mid-Day Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Pooja Hegde took to her Twitter account last night to announce that her Instagram account was hacked. She warned everyone to beware of any follow requests and also thanked her technical team to sort the issue out late in the night.

Have a look at her tweet right here:



Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Hairstylist has no patience for questions about ... hair

Hairstylist has no patience for questions about ... hair 01:23

 When Twitter user Meggy B saw a hairstyle she liked on Instagram, she decided to DM the owner of the salon to ask about pricing.At first, Meggy’s conversation with Zoey’s Beauty Parlour seemed normal and polite until Meggy asked about extra fees for detangling.Detangling natural Black hair can be...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fans think Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are collaborating on a song [Video]

Fans think Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are collaborating on a song

Since Taylor Swift and Katy Perry squashed their “bad blood,”.fans of both have been rooting for a collaboration between the two singers.Here are the potential clues Twitter users have pointed out..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:26Published
Lockdown Diaries: Pooja Hegde gets a new haircut at home [Video]

Lockdown Diaries: Pooja Hegde gets a new haircut at home

Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde is quite active on social media. The actress never fails to amaze her fans with her stunning pictures and videos.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Samantha fans was Pooja Hegde to apologise

On the wee hours of Thursday, Pooja Hegde took to Twitter and claimed that their Instagram account has been hacked. However, the damage has already been done as...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this