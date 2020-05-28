Ponmagal Vandhal: For the first time ever, five directors turn actors for a film
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Ahead of its release on Amazon Prime Video, Ponmagal Vandhal is already making waves and settling the records high. First-ever for any South or mainstream cinema, this film has five directors playing lead roles i.e. Parthiban, K.Bhagyaraj, Thyagarajan, Pratap Poten, and Pandiarajan.
