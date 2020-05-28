The 1975 Share Powerful, Timely Video For Greta Thunberg Collaboration Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Watch it now...



*The 1975* have shared a powerful new video for their *Greta Thunberg* collaboration.



The band's new album 'Notes On A Conditional Form' is out now, and it features a timely spoken word segment from Greta Thunberg.



The climate crisis protester delivers her message, a moment of stillness and poignancy on a record dominated by excess.



A full video for the work has now gone live, and it builds on these ecological themes, working in tandem with Greta's words.



Tune in now.



