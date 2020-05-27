Global
Labyrinth: Marvel director Scott Derrickson signs up to work on David Bowie sequel
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Labyrinth: Marvel director Scott Derrickson signs up to work on David Bowie sequel
Thursday, 28 May 2020 (
4 days ago
)
Original film starred Bowie and Jennifer Connelly
Scott Derrickson to direct sequel to beloved 1986 classic Labyrinth
Months after leaving Marvel and his Doctor Strange sequel, director Scott Derrickson has landed a new project—the sequel to the beloved 1986 David Bowie...
Lainey Gossip
4 days ago
