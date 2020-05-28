Former Jeffrey Epstein teen 'recruiter' reveals how disgraced financier lured underage girls in Netflix doc
Thursday, 28 May 2020 (
1 hour ago)
Haley Robson, a former teen “recruiter” for Jeffrey Epstein, is ready to finally share her story.
Related videos from verified sources
Jeffrey Epstein Filthy Rich Trailer Jeffrey Epstein Filthy Rich - Official Trailer - Netflix - The Full Story on Jeffrey Epstein Revealed. From Lisa Bryant, Academy Award Nominee Joe Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:21 Published 2 weeks ago
Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich on Netflix - Official Trailer Check out the official trailer for the Netflix documentary series Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, directed by Lisa Bryant and based James Patterson’s bestseller "Filthy Rich."
Release Date: May 27,.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 03:04 Published 2 weeks ago
You Might Like
Tweets about this