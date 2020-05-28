Kylie Minogue launches own wine

You Might Like

Tweets about this daniel orszewski RT @SkyNews: Kylie Minogue launches rose wine to mark her 52nd birthday https://t.co/I3ozpYJZC9 1 minute ago Amigo News SKY NEWS - Kylie Minogue launches rose wine to mark her 52nd birthday https://t.co/4Ep9SeDcJ9 6 minutes ago Mcccall Kwadzo Kylie Minogue launches her own rosé wine on her 52nd birthday – and it’s under £10 https://t.co/NvTyzxSZUG 23 minutes ago Mix96 NATIONAL NEWS: Kylie Minogue launches rose wine to mark her 52nd birthday https://t.co/Z0DhnpQ2jK 52 minutes ago Minster FM NATIONAL NEWS: Kylie Minogue launches rose wine to mark her 52nd birthday https://t.co/toq9c0GfX4 52 minutes ago Eagle Radio UK News - Kylie Minogue launches rose wine to mark her 52nd birthday https://t.co/0YRU76rdx8 52 minutes ago Yorkshire Coast Radio NEWS: Kylie Minogue launches rose wine to mark her 52nd birthday https://t.co/WfKkvHwxKW 52 minutes ago Karyn Noble Kylie Minogue launches a rosé. 🍷🤔Can Nick Cave be next please, with some kind of sassy Cognac? #wine https://t.co/HTkGoaZkLS 1 hour ago