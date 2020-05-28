Global  

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden to ‘Rock Out’ At All-Star Fundraiser

Billboard.com Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will "Rock Out" at Thursday night's (May 28) fundraiser featuring Joe Walsh, Sheryl Crow, David Crosby, Rufus Wainwright and Jimmy Buffett.
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘To those hurting, the nation…’: Joe Biden as US crosses 100,000 covid deaths

‘To those hurting, the nation…’: Joe Biden as US crosses 100,000 covid deaths 02:50

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden released a video message after Covid-19 deaths in US crossed the 100,000 mark. Biden said, “There are moments in our history so grim, so heart-rending, that they're forever fixed in each of our hearts as shared grief. Today is one of those moments," Biden...

