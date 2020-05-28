Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden to ‘Rock Out’ At All-Star Fundraiser
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will "Rock Out" at Thursday night's (May 28) fundraiser featuring Joe Walsh, Sheryl Crow, David Crosby, Rufus Wainwright and Jimmy Buffett.
