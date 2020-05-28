Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden to ‘Rock Out’ At All-Star Fundraiser

Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published 7 hours ago ‘To those hurting, the nation…’: Joe Biden as US crosses 100,000 covid deaths 02:50 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden released a video message after Covid-19 deaths in US crossed the 100,000 mark. Biden said, “There are moments in our history so grim, so heart-rending, that they're forever fixed in each of our hearts as shared grief. Today is one of those moments," Biden...