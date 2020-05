Man Who Wore KKK Hood as Face Mask is Being Sought After by CO Police Colorado police are trying to identify a man who went to a grocery store wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood as a face mask. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Man Greets Shopper With Similar Bandana as him as Face Mask at the Store During Coronavirus



This man went grocery shopping at the store. He used a red bandana to cover his face as a safety precaution against the coronavirus. He spotted another shopper with a similar red bandana, went up to.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:22 Published on May 1, 2020