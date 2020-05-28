Global  

Drake + J. Lo’s Pal Billie Eilish Shatters Body-Shaming In New Short Film: “Do You Know Me? Really Know Me?”

SOHH Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Drake + J. Lo’s Pal Billie Eilish Shatters Body-Shaming In New Short Film: “Do You Know Me? Really Know Me?”Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish is here for positivity only. This week, she officially released a short movie about body-shaming and the public perception of her image. Billie x Positivity After previewing the film at the Miami stop on her Where Do We Go? Tour back in 2019, the full, official version has been uploaded to […]

News video: Billie Eilish hits back at bodyshamers with new short film

Billie Eilish hits back at bodyshamers with new short film 00:51

 Billie Eilish has hit back at bodyshamers by sharing her new short film, 'NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY', which was first played at her 'Where Do We Go?' world tour in March, to YouTube.

Celebrities Take a Stand for George Floyd, Billie Eilish Addresses Body Image in New Short Film and More | Billboard News [Video]

Celebrities Take a Stand for George Floyd, Billie Eilish Addresses Body Image in New Short Film and More | Billboard News

Billie Eilish addresses her trolls in her new short film, Halsey breaks her ankle doing the dishes and celebrities are speaking out after George Floyd's death.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:48Published
Billie Eilish Releases Inspiring Short Film 'Not My Responsibility' About Body Image | Billboard News [Video]

Billie Eilish Releases Inspiring Short Film 'Not My Responsibility' About Body Image | Billboard News

The teenage alternative pop star’s creative juices have been flowing in lockdown, with the release of short film titled “Not My Responsibility.”

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:16Published

