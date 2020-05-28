Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meek Mill Exposes Law Enforcement W/ Graphic Throwback Of Police Brutality He Experienced: “My Mom Took This Pic”

SOHH Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Meek Mill Exposes Law Enforcement W/ Graphic Throwback Of Police Brutality He Experienced: “My Mom Took This Pic”Hip-hop superstar Meek Mill is standing up for justice. Using his own picture following an encounter of police brutality as a teenager, he’s stepped up seeking equality while also calling out the legal system. Meek x Justice Meek took to social media to share a pic his mother took after law enforcement beat him. He […]

The post Meek Mill Exposes Law Enforcement W/ Graphic Throwback Of Police Brutality He Experienced: “My Mom Took This Pic” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Law Enforcement Memorial In Pittsburgh Vandalized

Law Enforcement Memorial In Pittsburgh Vandalized 00:30

 A law enforcement memorial in Pittsburgh was vandalized.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Law enforcement talk to 1,100 people, issue just 15 shelter-in-place citations [Video]

Law enforcement talk to 1,100 people, issue just 15 shelter-in-place citations

Santa Cruz police issue a dozen

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 00:55Published
Police Launch Manhunt For College Student In Double Murder, Kidnapping [Video]

Police Launch Manhunt For College Student In Double Murder, Kidnapping

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut law enforcement are hunting a double murder suspect. According to Newser, University of Connecticut senior Peter Manfredonia is believed to be armed and..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this

GLAMOURBOIDEVON

DEVONSCOTTGLAMOURBOI RT @sohh: Meek Mill Exposes Law Enforcement W/ Graphic Throwback Of Police Brutality He Experienced: "My Mom Took This Pic" https://t.co/lC… 2 hours ago

sohh

SOHH Meek Mill Exposes Law Enforcement W/ Graphic Throwback Of Police Brutality He Experienced: "My Mom Took This Pic"… https://t.co/rwoGqmZpdC 2 hours ago