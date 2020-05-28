‘More Is More’: Why Hip-Hop Stars Have Adopted The Instant Deluxe Edition

Drake Gives New Music Update, Selena Gomez Adds Three New Songs to 'Rare' and More | Billboard NewsDrake teases new tracks on Instagram Live, Selena Gomez adds three new songs to the deluxe edition of 'Rare' and Lady Gaga takes over all three late-night shows to announce epic 'One World Concert'..
A Manifesting goddess 💚💫🌈 RT @derekhardy25: 9 - Gitchee Gitchee Goo
Phineas and Ferb become One Hit Wonders with this hot song! Throughout the series it is used as… 7 seconds ago
Spiderman 2020 RT @Independent: Glee stars accuse Lea Michele of more ‘traumatic’ on-set behaviour https://t.co/4cl8fXxnYz 36 seconds ago
carole zibi RT @AXA: In partnership with @50inTech, we are pleased to unveil the top 10 rising stars selected to join the first global FemTech Accelera… 42 seconds ago
🖤 RT @sy4meel: Who cares if one more light goes out in the sky of a million stars 45 seconds ago
SarkaruVaariPaata😎🔥 RT @dhanyarajendran: @MeerraChopra @tarak9999 Many fan clubs of male stars are perfect examples of toxic masculinity. I wish the saner memb… 50 seconds ago
The Independent Glee stars accuse Lea Michele of more ‘traumatic’ on-set behaviour https://t.co/4cl8fXxnYz 1 minute ago
Nonbinary Inoru #solidarity RT @alechiawrites: HEY FRIENDS! The Sound of Stars doesn't have black teens on the cover, but it's about a Black, chubtastic, anxious girl… 1 minute ago
احنف RT @El_Hunto: It saddens me that we as generation know more about celebrities and these Internet stars than our beloved Prophet ﷺ and his c… 1 minute ago