‘More Is More’: Why Hip-Hop Stars Have Adopted The Instant Deluxe Edition

A Manifesting goddess 💚💫🌈 RT @derekhardy25: 9 - Gitchee Gitchee Goo Phineas and Ferb become One Hit Wonders with this hot song! Throughout the series it is used as… 7 seconds ago Spiderman 2020 RT @Independent: Glee stars accuse Lea Michele of more ‘traumatic’ on-set behaviour https://t.co/4cl8fXxnYz 36 seconds ago carole zibi RT @AXA: In partnership with @50inTech, we are pleased to unveil the top 10 rising stars selected to join the first global FemTech Accelera… 42 seconds ago 🖤 RT @sy4meel: Who cares if one more light goes out in the sky of a million stars 45 seconds ago SarkaruVaariPaata😎🔥 RT @dhanyarajendran: @MeerraChopra @tarak9999 Many fan clubs of male stars are perfect examples of toxic masculinity. I wish the saner memb… 50 seconds ago The Independent Glee stars accuse Lea Michele of more ‘traumatic’ on-set behaviour https://t.co/4cl8fXxnYz 1 minute ago Nonbinary Inoru #solidarity RT @alechiawrites: HEY FRIENDS! The Sound of Stars doesn't have black teens on the cover, but it's about a Black, chubtastic, anxious girl… 1 minute ago احنف RT @El_Hunto: It saddens me that we as generation know more about celebrities and these Internet stars than our beloved Prophet ﷺ and his c… 1 minute ago