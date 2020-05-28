Draft of Trump Executive Order Leaks Amid Feud with Twitter: Creates Group to Potentially Punish ‘Unfair’ Social Media
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () President Donald Trump’s new executive order on “Big Tech” is expected to ask United States Attorney General William Barr to establish a working group on the matter and to ask the Federal Communications Commission to review how a liability law is enforced, according to a Thursday report.
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to order a review of a law that has long protected Twitter, Facebook and Alphabet's Google from being responsible for the material posted by their users, according to a draft executive order and a source familiar with the situation. This report produced by...