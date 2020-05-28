Global  

Draft of Trump Executive Order Leaks Amid Feud with Twitter: Creates Group to Potentially Punish ‘Unfair’ Social Media

Mediaite Thursday, 28 May 2020
Draft of Trump Executive Order Leaks Amid Feud with Twitter: Creates Group to Potentially Punish ‘Unfair’ Social MediaPresident Donald Trump’s new executive order on “Big Tech” is expected to ask United States Attorney General William Barr to establish a working group on the matter and to ask the Federal Communications Commission to review how a liability law is enforced, according to a Thursday report.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump's executive order takes aim at social media firms -draft

Trump's executive order takes aim at social media firms -draft 01:19

 U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to order a review of a law that has long protected Twitter, Facebook and Alphabet's Google from being responsible for the material posted by their users, according to a draft executive order and a source familiar with the situation. This report produced by...

Trump expected to sign social media executive order amid feud with Twitter

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order on social media Thursday, two days after Twitter flagged two of his tweets on mail-in ballots with fact...
CBS News

It looks like Trump's draft executive order targeting Facebook and Twitter got leaked online

It looks like Trump's draft executive order targeting Facebook and Twitter got leaked online· It looks like the executive order threatened by President Trump against social media companies has leaked. · Law professor Kate Klonick published what she...
Business Insider

