Draft of Trump Executive Order Leaks Amid Feud with Twitter: Creates Group to Potentially Punish ‘Unfair’ Social Media

Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

President Donald Trump’s new executive order on “Big Tech” is expected to ask United States Attorney General William Barr to establish a working group on the matter and to ask the Federal Communications Commission to review how a liability law is enforced, according to a Thursday report. President Donald Trump’s new executive order on “Big Tech” is expected to ask United States Attorney General William Barr to establish a working group on the matter and to ask the Federal Communications Commission to review how a liability law is enforced, according to a Thursday report. 👓 View full article

