Martin Scorsese self-shot short film about being in coronavirus lockdown from his home

FOXNews.com Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Martin Scorsese self-shot a short film in his New York City home that saw him reflect on his self-isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic through the lens of classic films. 
