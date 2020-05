📰The_News_DIVA📰 Harry Connick Jr. to Host Star-Studded Tribute to Essential Workers https://t.co/Jc8rEgdywO via @thr 2 hours ago Fiona McKitty Harry Connick Jr. to Host Tribute to Essential Workers With Cyndi Lauper, Little Big Town & More Performances https://t.co/EP5YfpoKTs 1 day ago TeamTruthWarriorJC Harry Connick Jr. to Host Star-Studded Tribute to Essential Workers https://t.co/jtd0L2Xl3X via @thr 2 days ago A Z RT @jdfly101: Harry Connick Jr. to Host Star-Studded Tribute to Essential Workers https://t.co/IwmJZZXuKr 2 days ago Julee Dardeau Harry Connick Jr. to Host Star-Studded Tribute to Essential Workers https://t.co/IwmJZZXuKr 2 days ago The David Bowers Harry Connick Jr. to Host Tribute to Essential Workers Other Stars https://t.co/vQWEVUe0D4 #musicnews… https://t.co/eFJ4JZdBgn 2 days ago Elaine Goy Harry Connick Jr. to Host Tribute to Essential Workers With Cyndi Lauper, Little Big Town & More Performances… https://t.co/nJMexwcsDa 2 days ago WNOZ 95.3 RT @THR: CBS and the Recording Academy announced plans for a two-hour special, hosted by @HarryConnickJR, honoring essential workers https:… 2 days ago