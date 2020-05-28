Global  

Ruby Rose addresses her abrupt 'Batwoman' exit: 'Those who know, know'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Ruby Rose addressed her abrupt exit as the lead of The CW’s “Batwoman.” 
 Ruby Rose has posted a cryptic message regarding her shock exit from TV series Batwoman after just one season.

