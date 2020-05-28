ROSALÍA + Travis Scott Share New Single 'TKN'

Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The two duke it out over spartan production...



*ROSALÍA* and *Travis Scott* have shared their outstanding new single.



The pair have worked together before, and there's something about the way their vocals connect that works perfectly.



New single 'TKN' is out now, and it's a bold return, one defined by its use of space.



The spartan production has an alien feel, one that reinforces the lyrical intensity of these two artists.



ROSALÍA and Travis Scott interlock, producing something that pushes the envelope while remaining completely contagious.



Check out the video for 'TKN' below.



