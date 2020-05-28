Sofia Richie Had This to Say About Kourtney Kardashian Just Before Scott Disick Split
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Sofia Richie did an interview before her relationship with Scott Disick ended and she spoke all about the hate they received as a couple, plus a sentence about his ex Kourtney Kardashian. “I just don’t care what people think,” Sofia, 21, told Cosmopolitan of her then-relationship with the 37-year-old reality star. “[It] doesn’t bother me [...]
Scott Disick has been spotted for the first time since his breakup with Sofia Richie. The Flip It Like Disick star was photographed out in Calabasas, Calif. on... E! Online Also reported by •AceShowbiz •Extra •ContactMusic
