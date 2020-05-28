Dakota Fanning Stars in 'Viena & The Fantomes' - Watch the Trailer!
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Dakota Fanning is on a journey! The 26-year-old actress plays Viena in the upcoming Viena & The Fantomes, which is available at home, on digital and On Demand on June 30. Here's a plot summary: "Viena, a beautiful, young roadie, travels with the Fantomes, an edgy [...]
