Dakota Fanning Stars in 'Viena & The Fantomes' - Watch the Trailer!

Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Dakota Fanning is on a journey! The 26-year-old actress plays Viena in the upcoming Viena & The Fantomes, which is available at home, on digital and On Demand on June 30. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Fanning Here’s a plot summary: “Viena, a beautiful, young roadie, travels with the Fantomes, an edgy [...] 👓 View full article

