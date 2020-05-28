Global  

Dakota Fanning Stars in 'Viena & The Fantomes' - Watch the Trailer!

Just Jared Thursday, 28 May 2020
Dakota Fanning is on a journey! The 26-year-old actress plays Viena in the upcoming Viena & The Fantomes, which is available at home, on digital and On Demand on June 30. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Fanning Here’s a plot summary: “Viena, a beautiful, young roadie, travels with the Fantomes, an edgy [...]
Video credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Viena and the Fantomes movie

Viena and the Fantomes movie 02:24

 Viena and the Fantomes movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Viena, a beautiful, young roadie (played by Dakota Fanning), travels with the Fantomes, an edgy post-punk band, as they tour through America in the 1980s. What starts out as a wild ride of concerts and parties quickly descends into an alcohol...

