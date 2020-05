Kelly Ripa Recalls Hilarious "7 Up" Hair Mishap Before Her High School Prom Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest just won #ThrowbackThursday. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-hosts are celebrating prom this year with a very special treat. In recent months, many students... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this