Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CNN’s Van Jones on George Floyd Death: ‘I Haven’t Seen Black People This Upset in 20 Years, Maybe Longer’

Mediaite Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
CNN political commentator Van Jones said he hasn’t seen “black people this upset in 20 years, maybe longer” amid nationwide protests following the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd.  “If you are white and are you watching this, look in your own life,” Jones said on CNN Thursday. “How are you choking off black dignitary? Choking […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: At Least 40 Arrested At NYC Protest Over George Floyd's Death

At Least 40 Arrested At NYC Protest Over George Floyd's Death 02:57

 Dozens of people were arrested Thursday at a New York City protest over George Floyd's death; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Frustrations hit new peak as Nashville prepares for George Floyd rally [Video]

Frustrations hit new peak as Nashville prepares for George Floyd rally

Organizers in Nashville are preparing for a rally against police brutality and racism after the death of George Floyd.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:13Published
KCPD Capt. David Jackson addresses George Floyd protest in KCMO [Video]

KCPD Capt. David Jackson addresses George Floyd protest in KCMO

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Capt. David Jackson addressed the "passionate" protest around 6:45 p.m. on Friday near the Country Club Plaza regarding the death of George Floyd in custody of Minneapolis..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 03:11Published

Tweets about this

texasfreedom101

Jeanette ❌ Fox News' Lawrence Jones on George Floyd's Death: "It Could Have Been Me" https://t.co/j9MIaCtIg0 18 minutes ago

Jones_112

Im Jeffrey RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: A tweet by The White House quoting Donald Trump has been flagged for breaching rules over glorifying violence. Get… 19 minutes ago

daniels_author

Dani Daniels Author Don't waste this mans life. At the very least, speak up with truth. Yes we're angry. Setting that righteous anger a… https://t.co/3AsMkVF7Fe 20 minutes ago

Bill_Kav

Bill Kavanagh RT @votegriffin: Van Jones is good. He articulated in 3 min very clearly what I have been trying to say about what have happened with the b… 33 minutes ago

usa67us

We WIN LIBS LOSE Fox News' Lawrence Jones on George Floyd's Death: "It Could Have Been Me" https://t.co/k0BKehYwAP Are you passing counterfeit currency?? 36 minutes ago

_Sweet_Jones_

Uncle LeeL RT @SportsCenter: Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz and Julie Johnston Ertz joined the chorus of athletes who have spoken out about George Floyd's de… 38 minutes ago

1visionarymind

Visionary Mind in the making RT @TMZ: UFC's Jon Jones Says Choke Used On George Floyd Is 'Worse Than Torture' https://t.co/06aKPGlzdv 39 minutes ago

DennisJLayne

Dennis Layne Passing more laws isn't going to fix the problem of lawless cops. If you want policing to change begin by removing… https://t.co/8tB4UosdfE 40 minutes ago