Celebs Celebrate Cameron Boyce's Birthday, Dove Cameron Launches New T-Shirt In Honor

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Happy Birthday Cameron Boyce! The late actor would have been celebrating his 21st birthday today (May 28). Many of Cameron‘s friends, co-stars and more are honoring him with posts on Instagram. “Happy 21st Birthday Cam🎉🎊. Over this past week, we have been blown away by the outpouring of support and love to honor Cam’s legacy. [...]
