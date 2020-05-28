Global  

Ariana Grande Breaks Character In 2nd 'Rain On Me' Weather Channel Video with Lady Gaga

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 28 May 2020
Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are back with another weather report! In collaboration with the Weather Channel, the two pop stars reported on the “down pour” in Los Angeles. “i’ll do anything to earn my umbrella back @ladygaga pls,” Ariana captioned the video on Instagram. Ariana did her report from her bathtub, and the water [...]
Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend Dalton Gomez Makes a Cameo in Her 'Rain on Me' Weather Channel Skit With Lady Gaga!

Ariana Grande‘s boyfriend is making a cameo! If you didn’t see it yet, the 26-year-old “thank u, next” singer teamed up with Lady Gaga and The Weather...
Just Jared

Ariana Grande's BF Dalton Gomez Appears in Her 'Rain on Me' Skit With Lady Gaga!

Ariana Grande‘s new boyfriend is stealing the show! If you didn’t watch already, the 26-year-old “7 rings” superstar joined Lady Gaga in collaboration...
Just Jared Jr

