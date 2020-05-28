Ariana Grande Breaks Character In 2nd 'Rain On Me' Weather Channel Video with Lady Gaga
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are back with another weather report! In collaboration with the Weather Channel, the two pop stars reported on the “down pour” in Los Angeles. “i’ll do anything to earn my umbrella back @ladygaga pls,” Ariana captioned the video on Instagram. Ariana did her report from her bathtub, and the water [...]
