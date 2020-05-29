Anthony James, 'Unforgiven' and 'In the Heat of the Night' actor, dead at 77

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fauci Talks About Brad Pitt's SNL Portrayl Of Him



CNN reports that Dr. Anthony Fauci enjoyed Brad Pitt's portrayal of him on SNL. The actor channeled Fauci, a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, in a recent Saturday Night Live skit... Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:35 Published on April 28, 2020 Brad Pitt Portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’



Brad Pitt Portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ On April 25, ‘Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic. The episode’s cold.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:20 Published on April 27, 2020

Tweets about this