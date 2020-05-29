Global  

Brittany Murphy's Death Explored in New Documentary Special

Friday, 29 May 2020
A new documentary special is exploring the death of actress Brittany Murphy and the cause of her death at the age of 32. The Investigation Discovery network’s new ID Mystery special questions if Brittany‘s husband Simon Monjack had something to do with her death. After Brittany passed away in 2009, the Los Angeles County coroner [...]
News video: Brittany Murphy Documentary Reignites Suspicions In The Stars Death

Brittany Murphy Documentary Reignites Suspicions In The Stars Death 00:37

 Brittany Murphy's sudden and tragic death has long been cause for speculation by her fans. The beloved actress known for her roles in "Clueless" and "8 Mile" died in 2009 at the age of 32. According to CNN, Murphy's death was ruled an accident at the time, but suspicion surrounds the...

Brittany Murphy's Mysterious Death Revisited in Shocking New Special

The death of Brittany Murphy is one Hollywood will never forget. It's hard to believe that it's been more than 10 years since the actress passed away at the age...
