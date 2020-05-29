Fox’s Trey Gowdy Rips Delay in Charging Police Officers for George Floyd Killing: ‘Why Does It Take That Long to Process a Video?’
Friday, 29 May 2020 () "If I was a person of color," Gowdy said. "I would be wondering how Dylann Roof who killed nine people in South Carolina can be arrested without suspicion, but Mr. Floyd under suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill cannot live through the arrest?"
Human rights activist Michael Eric Dyson, author of Tears We Cannot Stop, addresses the plague of police brutality against Black Americans. Hear what Dyson has to say about the state of the country in..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:16Published