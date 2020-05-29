Fox’s Trey Gowdy Rips Delay in Charging Police Officers for George Floyd Killing: ‘Why Does It Take That Long to Process a Video?’



Related videos from verified sources 'I weep for my people, I weep for the nation'— Michael Eric Dyson on the George Floyd protests



Human rights activist Michael Eric Dyson, author of Tears We Cannot Stop, addresses the plague of police brutality against Black Americans. Hear what Dyson has to say about the state of the country in.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:16 Published 1 hour ago Police officers in Washington State kneel in solidarity with protestors



Police officers prompt cheers as they kneel in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters in Spokane, Washington State. Thousands marched in Spokane on Sunday (May 31) to protest George Floyd’s.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:34 Published 1 hour ago You Might Like

Tweets about this