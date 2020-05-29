Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fox’s Trey Gowdy Rips Delay in Charging Police Officers for George Floyd Killing: ‘Why Does It Take That Long to Process a Video?’

Mediaite Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
"If I was a person of color," Gowdy said. "I would be wondering how Dylann Roof who killed nine people in South Carolina can be arrested without suspicion, but Mr. Floyd under suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill cannot live through the arrest?"
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: The New York law that keeps police discipline records secret

The New York law that keeps police discipline records secret 02:53

 If an unarmed man like George Floyd had been killed in Buffalo or anywhere else in New York State, the public would not know whether any of the police officers had previously been disciplined.

Related videos from verified sources

'I weep for my people, I weep for the nation'— Michael Eric Dyson on the George Floyd protests [Video]

'I weep for my people, I weep for the nation'— Michael Eric Dyson on the George Floyd protests

Human rights activist Michael Eric Dyson, author of Tears We Cannot Stop, addresses the plague of police brutality against Black Americans. Hear what Dyson has to say about the state of the country in..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:16Published
Police officers in Washington State kneel in solidarity with protestors [Video]

Police officers in Washington State kneel in solidarity with protestors

Police officers prompt cheers as they kneel in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters in Spokane, Washington State. Thousands marched in Spokane on Sunday (May 31) to protest George Floyd’s..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this