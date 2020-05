Witching hour begins for Nushrat Bharucha Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

After a string of comedies, Nushrat Bharucha is ready to try her hand at horror with Chhori, the Hindi remake of the 2017 Marathi hit, Lapachhapi. The film marks the first collaboration of Abundantia Entertainment and Crypt TV, the American entertainment company that specialises in horror outings.



After a string of comedies, Nushrat Bharucha is ready to try her hand at horror with Chhori, the Hindi remake of the 2017 Marathi hit, Lapachhapi. The film marks the first collaboration of Abundantia Entertainment and Crypt TV, the American entertainment company that specialises in horror outings.With a pregnant woman at the

