Bebe Rexha's Parents Both Had Coronavirus, But Have Since Recovered
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Bebe Rexha is opening up about how she’s been personally affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The 30-year-old “Meant to Be” singer says that both of her parents were diagnosed with COVID-19, though they thankfully have recovered from the virus. “They got sick with the coronavirus and were very ill for three weeks, and I got [...]
A new survey gives a more in-depth look at how the pandemic is taking a toll on parents. New information from the American Psychological Assosiation's 'Stress in America' shows that parents are feeling..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:46Published