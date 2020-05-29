Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bebe Rexha's Parents Both Had Coronavirus, But Have Since Recovered

Just Jared Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Bebe Rexha is opening up about how she’s been personally affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The 30-year-old “Meant to Be” singer says that both of her parents were diagnosed with COVID-19, though they thankfully have recovered from the virus. “They got sick with the coronavirus and were very ill for three weeks, and I got [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Experts Say New Parents Shouldn't Stress About Baby's Development During Coronavirus Pandemic

Experts Say New Parents Shouldn't Stress About Baby's Development During Coronavirus Pandemic 01:10

 Parents have a lot on their plates, especially when adjusting to their life with a newborn. The coronavirus pandemic has made things tougher, but experts say don’t fret.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Parents feeling more stressed versus other adults [Video]

Parents feeling more stressed versus other adults

A new survey gives a more in-depth look at how the pandemic is taking a toll on parents. New information from the American Psychological Assosiation's 'Stress in America' shows that parents are feeling..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:46Published
Parents in Europe worry whether to send kids to school [Video]

Parents in Europe worry whether to send kids to school

Parents are facing difficult decisions as coronavirus lockdown measures are eased.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published

Tweets about this

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Go #Bebe Bebe Rexha’s Parents Both Had Coronavirus, But Have Since Recovered https://t.co/FemPFwkPB6 12 minutes ago

cashoverride

cashoverride RT @JustJared: Bebe Rexha is opening up about her parents' fight with coronavirus https://t.co/xxCO9heNZR 21 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Bebe Rexha is opening up about her parents' fight with coronavirus https://t.co/xxCO9heNZR 34 minutes ago