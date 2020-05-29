The Internet Reacts To Denzel Washington Bringing Peace By Interacting W/ Police + Homeless Man In Must-See Heroic Clip
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Hollywood icon Denzel Washington has social media’s full attention. A new clip has gone viral and shows the Academy Award winner bringing peace between a distressed man and Los Angeles cops. Denzel x Hero New footage is making its rounds across the Internet showing Washington playing a real-life superhero as he helped a homeless man […]
The post The Internet Reacts To Denzel Washington Bringing Peace By Interacting W/ Police + Homeless Man In Must-See Heroic Clip appeared first on .
Heroic firefighters in northern China rescued a man after he got trapped on a cliff on May 23.
The video, filmed in the city of Handan in Hebei Province and provided by local fire brigade, shows a fireman tied by safety ropes lowering down the vertical cliff to approach the man who got trapped on...