Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Hollywood icon Denzel Washington has social media’s full attention. A new clip has gone viral and shows the Academy Award winner bringing peace between a distressed man and Los Angeles cops. Denzel x Hero New footage is making its rounds across the Internet showing Washington playing a real-life superhero as he helped a homeless man […]



The post The Internet Reacts To Denzel Washington Bringing Peace By Interacting W/ Police + Homeless Man In Must-See Heroic Clip appeared first on . Hollywood icon Denzel Washington has social media’s full attention. A new clip has gone viral and shows the Academy Award winner bringing peace between a distressed man and Los Angeles cops. Denzel x Hero New footage is making its rounds across the Internet showing Washington playing a real-life superhero as he helped a homeless man […]The post The Internet Reacts To Denzel Washington Bringing Peace By Interacting W/ Police + Homeless Man In Must-See Heroic Clip appeared first on . 👓 View full article

