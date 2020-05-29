Global  

Henry Cavill to return as Superman?

Mid-Day Friday, 29 May 2020
Actor Henry Cavill is in negotiations to reprise the role of Superman, aka Clark Kent, in an upcoming DC Comics movie. According to reports, discussions are on for Cavill to return as Superman, although neither the actor nor representatives at studio Warner Bros have confirmed anything yet.

Cavil portrayed the superhero in...
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Henry Cavill in Talks to Reprise Superman Role

Henry Cavill in Talks to Reprise Superman Role 01:06

 Henry Cavill in Talks to Reprise Superman Role Cavill has played Superman in three movies, 'Man of Steel,' 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League.' He is reportedly in discussions with Warner Bros. to return to the big screen as Clark Kent and his superhero alter-ego. Sources have...

