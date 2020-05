MTV Is Exploring Ideas to Keep the VMAs in August! Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards might still happen in August as planned! MTV is exploring ideas to host the show on August 30, live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. “We’re exploring with government officials, the medical community and key stakeholders on how to safely hold the 2020 VMAs at Barclays Center on [...] 👓 View full article

