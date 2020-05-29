Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BREAKING: Protestors in Minneapolis Burn, Overrun Police Precinct Tied to George Floyd Killing

Mediaite Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
BREAKING: Protestors in Minneapolis burned and overran the police precinct tied to George Floyd killing
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Minneapolis police use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse George Floyd protest

Minneapolis police use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse George Floyd protest 03:45

 This was the moment officers from Minneapolis' 3rd Precinct attempted to disperse protesters demonstrating against the death of George Floyd on Wednesday (May 27). Footage shows police behind a concrete barricade using tear gas, flash grenades and rubber bullets against protesters, some of which...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

3rd Night Of Violent Protests In Minneapolis [Video]

3rd Night Of Violent Protests In Minneapolis

CBS4's Jim Berry reports protesters are burning buildings and looting stores in the neighborhood where George Floyd, who died in police custody, was arrested.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:59Published
Raw Video: Another Building Near MPD 3rd Precinct Engulfed In Flames [Video]

Raw Video: Another Building Near MPD 3rd Precinct Engulfed In Flames

This marks the third straight day of protests in the area of Minnehaha Avenue and Lake Street in South Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd at the hands of MPD officers (1:54). WCCO 4 News -..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Angry US Protests for Second Night Over Police Killing of Black Man

Angry US Protests for Second Night Over Police Killing of Black ManDemonstrators gathered Wednesday for a second night of protests over the killing in the U.S. city of Minneapolis of a handcuffed black man by a policeman who...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

sweepthelegplz

B. 🐝 RT @Mediaite: BREAKING: Protestors in Minneapolis Burn, Overrun Police Precinct Tied to George Floyd Killing https://t.co/X94FYiKosk 26 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite BREAKING: Protestors in Minneapolis Burn, Overrun Police Precinct Tied to George Floyd Killing https://t.co/X94FYiKosk 51 minutes ago