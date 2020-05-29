Global  

Sonu Sood airlifts 177 girls stuck in Kerala

IndiaTimes Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Man of the moment Sonu Sood has won the hearts of many by his selfless and kind act. He has left no stone unturned in helping migrant workers reach their hometowns who are stuck in the city due to the nationwide lockdown. From arranging buses to launching a helpline toll-free number, the ‘Simmba’ actor has walked an extra mile to do his best for migrant workers.
 After sending numerous migrant workers to their hometowns across the nation, actor Sonu Sood has now airlifted over 170 girls stuck in Kerala amid the coronavirus lockdown.

