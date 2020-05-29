Sonu Sood airlifts 177 girls stuck in Kerala

Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Man of the moment Sonu Sood has won the hearts of many by his selfless and kind act. He has left no stone unturned in helping migrant workers reach their hometowns who are stuck in the city due to the nationwide lockdown. From arranging buses to launching a helpline toll-free number, the 'Simmba' actor has walked an extra mile to do his best for migrant workers.


