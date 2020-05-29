|
Shameik Moore: Spider-Man actor condemned for suggesting black community should stop 'blaming' police brutality on racism
|
|
Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Actor also said that civil rights activist Rosa Parks could have taken a black-owned taxi rather than a bus
|
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
George Floyd's Death Deals Traumatic Blow To Community 01:32
Watching the video of George Floyd struggling to breath during that encounter with Minneapolis Police has many experiencing trauma, Reg Chapman reports (1:32). WCCO 4 News At 6 – May 27, 2020
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this