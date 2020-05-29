Stormzy Sends For Chip On Tion Wayne's 'I Dunno' Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

"Came offline I've been chillin in mountains..."



*Tion Wayne* has released his new single 'I Dunno' - but it's a UK rap beef that stealing the show.



*Stormzy *makes a guest appearance on the single, and seems to send some shots the way of *Chip*.



If true, it's a collision between two of UK rap's most illustrious figures, with Stormzy's cryptic bars appearing to hit hard.



Boasting of gaining "millis not thousands" for his headline shows, Big Mike also describes himself as "the most paid, the most sold..."



The bars skirt close to Chip's territory - will he fire back...?







Stormzy's verse on "I Dunno" is fire the question is: is he firing shots back at Chip?! Thoughts pic.twitter.com/VnxY9fEZQ5



— awbpromotions (@awbpromotions) May 28, 2020



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

"Came offline I've been chillin in mountains..."*Tion Wayne* has released his new single 'I Dunno' - but it's a UK rap beef that stealing the show.*Stormzy *makes a guest appearance on the single, and seems to send some shots the way of *Chip*.If true, it's a collision between two of UK rap's most illustrious figures, with Stormzy's cryptic bars appearing to hit hard.Boasting of gaining "millis not thousands" for his headline shows, Big Mike also describes himself as "the most paid, the most sold..."The bars skirt close to Chip's territory - will he fire back...?Stormzy's verse on "I Dunno" is fire the question is: is he firing shots back at Chip?! Thoughts pic.twitter.com/VnxY9fEZQ5— awbpromotions (@awbpromotions) May 28, 2020Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this