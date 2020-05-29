Global
Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles: ‘There Was Something Hurting Inside Me’
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles: ‘There Was Something Hurting Inside Me’
Friday, 29 May 2020 (
1 hour ago
)
In an essay in the Wall Street Journal magazine, Camila Cabello opens up about struggling with OCD and anxiety. "It made me feel like my mind was playing a cruel trick on me."
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
4 hours ago
Camila Cabello opens up about crippling OCD in powerful new essay
00:54
Marking Mental Health Month, Camila Cabello has pulled back the curtain on her real life in a hard-hitting new essay, revealing there are no pictures of herself dealing with obsessive compulsive disorder dramas.
Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health & OCD In New Essay
Camila Cabello is speaking out about her mental health for Mental Health Month. The 23-year-old singer wrote an essay for WSJ Magazine where she details her...
Just Jared Jr
14 hours ago
Camila Cabello Gets Candid About OCD Meltdowns: There Was Something Hurting Inside Me
Writing a powerful essay to mark the Mental Health Month, the 'Havana' hitmaker confesses that behind every happy pictures of herself, there were moments of her...
AceShowbiz
12 hours ago
