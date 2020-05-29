Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles: ‘There Was Something Hurting Inside Me’



Related news from verified sources Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health & OCD In New Essay Camila Cabello is speaking out about her mental health for Mental Health Month. The 23-year-old singer wrote an essay for WSJ Magazine where she details her...

Just Jared Jr 14 hours ago



Camila Cabello Gets Candid About OCD Meltdowns: There Was Something Hurting Inside Me Writing a powerful essay to mark the Mental Health Month, the 'Havana' hitmaker confesses that behind every happy pictures of herself, there were moments of her...

AceShowbiz 12 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this