Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles: ‘There Was Something Hurting Inside Me’

Billboard.com Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
In an essay in the Wall Street Journal magazine, Camila Cabello opens up about struggling with OCD and anxiety. "It made me feel like my mind was playing a cruel trick on me."
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Camila Cabello opens up about crippling OCD in powerful new essay

Camila Cabello opens up about crippling OCD in powerful new essay 00:54

 Marking Mental Health Month, Camila Cabello has pulled back the curtain on her real life in a hard-hitting new essay, revealing there are no pictures of herself dealing with obsessive compulsive disorder dramas.

