Van Jones Calls Out Trump Tweet on ‘Shooting’ Protestors: ‘You Don’t Use Deadly Force to Protect Property’ Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

CNN's Van Jones called out President Donald Trump on Friday over his Twitter post warning "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," during the Minneapolis riots on Thursday evening. 👓 View full article

