Dakota Johnson Recalls Dispute With Her Neighbors on 'Kimmel' - Watch! (Video)
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Dakota Johnson and Jimmy Kimmel are chatting over the fence! The 30-year-old The High Note star had a conversation with the TV host for Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (May 29). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson During their catch-up, Dakota spoke about what she has been doing during quarantine, and where [...]
The new rom-com "The High Note" sees Dakota Johnson as a superstar's assistant and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as her love interest. While the actress may have directed Coldplay's latest video, she tells ET Canada digital reporter Graeme O'Neil that you won't be seeing her behind the microphone anytime soon....