Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray are tying the knot! The 28-year-old Little Mix superstar announced the exciting news that her 28-year-old soccer player beau proposed to her on Friday (May 29). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leigh-Anne Pinnock β€œGuys.. wtf has just happened… πŸ˜©πŸ˜³πŸ˜‚ He bloody did it, and I said yes 😩 [...] πŸ‘“ View full article