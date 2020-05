Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray are engaged! The 28-year-old Little Mix star revealed that her 28-year-old soccer player fiance proposed on Friday (May 29) on her Instagram. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leigh-Anne Pinnock “Guys.. wtf has just happened… 😩😳😂 He bloody did it, and I said yes 😩 I’m marrying my soul [...] 👓 View full article