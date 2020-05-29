Global  

Small Florida Town Finds Itself Thrown into George Floyd Story After Cop Revealed to Have Second Home Nearby

Mediaite Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Small Florida Town Finds Itself Thrown into George Floyd Story After Cop Revealed to Have Second Home NearbyThe small Central Florida town of Windermere found itself thrown into national headlines this week when it was discovered that Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who was videoed with his knee on the neck of George Floyd before Floyd died, reportedly has a second home with a Windermere address. But Chauvin doesn’t actually live […]
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: George Floyd:An African American's death sparks protests against racial discrimination in US

George Floyd:An African American's death sparks protests against racial discrimination in US 02:04

 The unfortunate Killing of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd has once again laid bare the racial discrimination still prevalant in United States and has once again anger has spilled on to the streets with large no. of demonstrators gathered in different areas of Minneapolis to protest against...

