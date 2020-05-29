Lincoln Center artistic director leaving during shutdown

Playbill After a 27-year tenure at Lincoln Center, Jane Moss will step down from her post as artistic director this August. https://t.co/4nWOk3axLN 7 seconds ago Musical America Jane Moss, artistic director of the presenting arm of Lincoln Center, will step down from her post on August 1 afte… https://t.co/Te5qn14TLp 22 minutes ago 📰The_News_DIVA📰 Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Longtime Artistic Director Jane Moss Steps Down As Live Shows On Pause… https://t.co/brHGWP560r 1 hour ago Maestro Artist Mgmt New era is coming! Artistic Director of Lincoln Center to Exit After 27 Years https://t.co/zKMTMUbHMq #MusicalAmerica 1 hour ago Michael Mushalla MusicalAmerica - Artistic Director of Lincoln Center to Exit After 27 Years https://t.co/NH72yqvNTL #MusicalAmerica 1 hour ago Dimitra Kessenides RT @DEADLINE: Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Longtime Artistic Director Jane Moss Steps Down As Live Shows On Pause https://t.co/Wq… 2 hours ago SVVSD Fine Arts RT @NAfME: Reminder today, 4PM ET: Join Wynton Marsalis, Jazz at Lincoln Center Managing and Artistic Director, in a conversation about jaz… 2 hours ago CherylDuncanCo Artistic Director of Lincoln Center to Exit After 27 Years https://t.co/VzRfTy0jmK 2 hours ago