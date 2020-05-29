YouTuber Myka Stauffer Says Adopted Son "100 Percent" Supported Change

Video credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published 5 hours ago YouTuber Myka Stauffer reveals she 'rehomed' her adopted son 01:42 Myka Stauffer has two sons and onedaughter with her husband James and onedaughter from a previous relationship.She has never been shy about documentingher family life on her YouTube channel .Her adopted son, Huxley, has been a big partof that since he came into the picture in 2017.Beginning with...