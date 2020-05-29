Global  

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Charged With Murdering George Floyd

Just Jared Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder. The former Minneapolis police officer, who was seen on video using his knee to pin down George Floyd sparking outrage and protests across the country, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington announced in a press conference on Friday (May 29). [...]
Video credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Arrested In George Floyd’s Death

Ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Arrested In George Floyd’s Death 02:49

 Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested four days after George Floyd’s fatal arrest that sparked protests, rioting and outcry across the city and nation.

