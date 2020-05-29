Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Charged With Murdering George Floyd
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder. The former Minneapolis police officer, who was seen on video using his knee to pin down George Floyd sparking outrage and protests across the country, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington announced in a press conference on Friday (May 29). [...]
