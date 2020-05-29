Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift praised by Alyssa Milano, Ben Platt and more for speaking out against Donald Trump

Independent Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
'Thank you for using your voice for good'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published
News video: CNN Reporter Arrested at Minneapolis Protests, Taylor Swift Blasts Trump’s

CNN Reporter Arrested at Minneapolis Protests, Taylor Swift Blasts Trump’s "Shooting" Tweet & More | THR News 02:16

 CNN Reporter Arrested at Minneapolis Protests, Taylor Swift Blasts Trump’s "Shooting" Tweet & More | THR News

Tweets about this