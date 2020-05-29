Global
Kyron Horman’s mom reflects on his disappearance 10 years later in documentary: ‘I am disappointed we are still here’
Kyron Horman’s mom reflects on his disappearance 10 years later in documentary: ‘I am disappointed we are still here’
On June 4, 2010, Kyron Horman was dropped off at Skyline Elementary School in Portland, Ore.--but when the bus returned later that day, the 7-year-old was nowhere to be found.
