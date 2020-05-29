Global  

Former NBA Star Stephen Jackson, Childhood Friend of George Floyd, Calls Out Minneapolis Police: ‘When Was Murder Ever Worth It?’

Mediaite Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Former NBA star Stephen Jackson called out the Minneapolis police department over the killing of his childhood friend George Floyd, asking a group of activists, “When was murder ever worth it?” Stephen Jackson with just about the most powerful words I’ve ever heard pic.twitter.com/7guc6O4T6W — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) May 29, 2020 “I’m here because they’re […]
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Friends of George Floyd Hold News Conference

Friends of George Floyd Hold News Conference 04:41

 Former NBA Star Stephen Jackson speaks at a news conference to remember George Floyd (4:41). WCCO 4 News At Noon - May 29, 2020

