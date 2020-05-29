Former NBA Star Stephen Jackson, Childhood Friend of George Floyd, Calls Out Minneapolis Police: ‘When Was Murder Ever Worth It?’
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Former NBA star Stephen Jackson called out the Minneapolis police department over the killing of his childhood friend George Floyd, asking a group of activists, “When was murder ever worth it?” Stephen Jackson with just about the most powerful words I’ve ever heard pic.twitter.com/7guc6O4T6W — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) May 29, 2020 “I’m here because they’re […]