Former NBA Star Stephen Jackson, Childhood Friend of George Floyd, Calls Out Minneapolis Police: ‘When Was Murder Ever Worth It?’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Civil unrest flares in U.S. cities over Minneapolis killing



MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - The full Minnesota National Guard was activated for the first time since World War Two after four nights of sometimes violent protests that have spread to other U.S. cities.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 25 minutes ago Military could respond quickly to Minneapolis unrest -Trump



U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said the military could deploy troops to Minneapolis "very quickly" to respond to violent protests in the aftermath of a police killing of an unarmed black man. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:48 Published 39 minutes ago

Related news from verified sources US athletes create stirring protests over death of George Floyd US sports stars are joining the worldwide outcry over the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, with a former NBA star leading the call with a stirring speech...

New Zealand Herald 1 day ago





Tweets about this